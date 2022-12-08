Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

Clarence Green.
Clarence Green.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery.

According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.

