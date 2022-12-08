Facebook
Church reopens after arson fire

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, La.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, La.(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - The pews are full again, and the music is playing again.

Pastor Gerald Toussaint is preaching from the pulpit again.

He says it has been a long and tedious journey but one he doesn’t take for granted.

“Every step I take I look in the awe of it all from where we came to where we are. It is remarkable,” Toussaint says,

Along with other community and state leaders, Governor John Bel Edwards is here to celebrate the dedication it took for Pastor Toussaint and his congregation to arrive at this moment.

Edwards adds, “Church is a building but really it is the people, and the people didn’t go anywhere.”

Today’s gathering will be the first of many to be held inside Mount Pleasant since it was burned by an arsonist three years ago, along with three other predominately African American churches.

Edwards continues, “To see the progress and know the other churches will be back shows that together we can overcome.”

Pastor Toussaint says as he looks back at the challenges it took to get here, he is proud knowing his congregation can overcome anything.

“From COVID and everything. Adjusting to prices with inflation. It has been a journey, but it has been worth it,” explains Toussaint.

Governor Edwards says throughout this journey he has been inspired by the people of Louisiana and the strength of St. Landry Parish.

Edwards says, “I will never forget other churches opening their doors and changing their mass times to accommodate the churches that burned.”

