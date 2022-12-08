Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge; lanes blocked

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The crash is on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11 a.m.

Officials said two lanes are blocked and there are major backups.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers are urged to find a different route.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work
An 18-wheeler crashed on I-110 North near Government Street on Nov. 30, 2022.
Big rig crashes on I-110 N; all lanes reopen
Holiday Traffic
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say