Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge; lanes blocked

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The crash is on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11 a.m.

Officials said two lanes are blocked and there are major backups.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers are urged to find a different route.

