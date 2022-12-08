Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened in the 4700 block of Winbourne Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive, around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, police added.

EMS originally told WAFB one person was killed in the shooting but later provided an update saying the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

