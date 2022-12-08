Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

Christine Homan was born in Kentucky in 1914
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday in Bossier City, La. She...
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday in Bossier City, La. She was born in Kentucky in 1914.(Family)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday.

“I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said.

Long is an understatement. Homan was born in 1914 during World War I.

Caption

Homan says most everything has changed over the years, from cars to technology. She has adjusted well. In 2015, Homan was featured in a KSLA News 12 story when she was 101-years-old. She stunned computer instructors at the Hamilton Branch Library by learning email and Microsoft Publisher.

Sunday, Homan’s family celebrated her milestone at the Bloom at Bossier, a senior living center where she has been living for the past three years. She’s in great shape. Just two years ago, she strolled through the facility at the age of 106. A stroke she suffered earlier this year slowed her down, but only a little. She’s still sharp as a tack and getting around in her wheelchair and walker.

Homan was born in Kentucky and moved to Louisiana while one of her sons was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. She has outlived all six of her siblings and her three sons.

“For the most part, I’ve had a good life,” she said.

She says she has done a little of everything, from working in the crops, at a sewing factory, and at Sears and Kroger.

“I’ve worked all my life. It’s time to rest,” Holman said.

The staff at the senior living facility says at her age, she’s very independent and loves to talk about growing up on a farm in Kentucky. Wellness director, Tori Taylor, added, “We will go in and try to assist her and she says she’s got it.”

For now, Homan says she’s just “drifting through.”

Her family visits her every day. They often bring her favorite food: hard shell tacos from Taco Bell.

KSLA News 12 is looking into whether Homan is the oldest person living in Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Latest News

Stress/Anxiety/Depression
Mental wellness seminar to discuss how to manage holiday stress
Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades.
The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday
The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on...
Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday
MGN
Carolyn Gee’s 20th Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
The 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show Clinic will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10...
SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7