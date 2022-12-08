Facebook
Body found in East Feliciana Parish believed to be man reported missing, officials say

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have found a body that could be that of a missing Clinton man.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives found the body on Thursday, Dec. 8, while investigating a missing person case.

Detectives said they believe the body is that of Robert C. “Robby” Culpepper, 47, of Clinton.

East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham, III, will positively identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials said they do not currently suspect foul play.

Investigators did not indicate where the body was found.

