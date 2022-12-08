Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials.

Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

The victim was pronounced dead once officials arrived to the scene.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information. It will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a crime scene overnight.(WAFB)

