Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: An apple a day keeps the psychiatrist away?

This is not only fueling the body, but it’s also healing the mind.
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The old saying is that an apple a day keeps the doctor away … but what about for your mental health? New research shows how some foods may just be the ultimate mood booster.

This is not only fueling the body, but it’s also healing the mind.

Tara Collingwood, RDN, Registered Dietitian, Diet Diva says, “There’s certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood.”

According to new research from a university in England, people who eat fruit more often reported greater positive mental wellbeing and are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who do not. Another study in Australia found eating four to six different vegetables a day was associated with 24 percent to 42 percent lower risk of depression. And …

Collingwood explains, “Omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish could help to protect our brain.”

A study published in Molecular Psychiatry found patients treated with omega-3′s had up to a 71 percent drop in depression … with foods to boost your mood.

The English study also found nutrient-poor sweet or savory snacks was associated with everyday mental lapses included forgetting where items had been placed, forgetting the purpose of going into certain rooms, and being unable to retrieve names of acquaintances.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital
OLOL Children’s Hospital named level 2 trauma center
Bionic arms for kids: Sami’s superpower!
YOUR HEALTH: Bionic arms for kids, Sami’s superpower!
Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and...
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.
YOUR HEALTH: RetiSpec detects early Alzheimer’s?