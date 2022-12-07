Facebook
U.S.S. Kidd hosts Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eighty-one years ago on Dec. 7th, the U.S. was attacked and entered World War II.

“Pearl Harbor was the battle that angered all of America and drew us into the greatest world conflict that’s ever been, and Kidd has a tie to Pearl Harbor, based on her namesake Rear Admiral Kidd, who died aboard the USS Arizona,” said Parks Stephenson, executive director of the U.S.S. Kidd.

On the anniversary of the attack, veterans, active military, and guests at the U.S.S. Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge remembered those who lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack.

“I mean, it just shows you that the guys never forget. You know we never forget I never forgot this thing that would happen to this ship, and I always tell the kids, don’t ever forget,” Leroy Jenkins said.

Jenkins fought on the U.S.S. Kidd and continues to share its history and the stories of those who fought.

“This thing here, all these brave men that lost their lives and still and people still putting out for them, still saying thank you,” Jenkins said.

“I’m hoping that when they came aboard the Kidd they were looking to be educated about what it was like to be aboard a warship in World War Two, and maybe this ceremony was added context for that to again give them an appreciation that war is not just about battles and explosions and fancy gunnery and all like that, but there are real people involved sacrificed everything to protect them,” Stephenson said.

