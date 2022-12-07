Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Private school adds new safety feature to campus

(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite multiple safety features already in place, Hosanna Christian Academy is taking an extra step to keep faculty, staff, parents, and students safe while on campus.

Executive director of the academy, Russell Marino says, “One thing about protecting people is minimizing the risk associated with danger. I just looked into what I had to work with and there was a need for improvement.”

With that mindset, the academy becomes the latest school to install an Athena Security Weapon Detection System to improve campus safety.

“Safety was always a big issue and accomplishing a mission,” Marino adds.

CEO of Athena Security, Lisa Falzone says this system is part of the next generation of weapon detection technology.

Falzone explains, “It is so much better than a regular metal detector where it doesn’t slow down traffic”

The system screening can rule out keys and phones, identifying metallic threats.

Marino explains, “One of the flexible features is the sensitivity that can be adjusted.”

So how does the system rule out harmless items vs weapons?

Falzone explains, “We used a multitude of different types of sensors, radars, lidars. It is a combination of everything.”

Marino says despite the tragedies that occur across the nation; he looks at those situations as learning curves for school safety.

Marino continues, “I came away feeling sad for them but grateful for the fact we have addressed every issue brought up.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7
No sign of winter with near record warmth continuing
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
Shaderick Jones.
Former deputy sentenced to century in prison after conviction on child porn, bestiality