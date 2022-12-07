Facebook
No sign of winter with near record warmth continuing

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather continues today as highs again climb into the low to mid-80s. I think we’ll fall just shy of the record high of 85 degrees, but we’ll be close. Tuesday’s high of 84 degrees was enough to tie the record set all the way back in 1916. Much like the last couple of days, spotty, light showers will be possible, but most avoid any measurable rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7(WAFB)

Rest of This Week into the Weekend

High pressure ridging northward from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to produce above normal temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will likely reach or exceed 80 degrees through at least Saturday. Areas of fog will also continue to be an issue over the next few mornings.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7(WAFB)

Little rainfall is expected through Friday, with perhaps a bit of an uptick in rain chances over the weekend, especially on Sunday. But I would keep any outdoor plans for now and just keep an eye on the Sunday forecast.

Extended Outlook

Above normal temperatures will continue into the first part of next week, but we’ll also start to see better rain chances in advance of our next storm system.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7(WAFB)

There are still some timing differences in the model guidance, but it looks as though we’ll get a stronger cold front moving through by Wednesday. In the wake of that front, temperatures should actually drop a bit below normal by late next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 7(WAFB)

