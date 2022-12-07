11-year-old runaway from Gonzales found, officials say

UPDATE

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials have reportedly found the missing child they were searching for in Gonzales.

Zylan Bailey, 11, has been found safe and unharmed, officials confirmed late Wednesday morning, Dec. 7.

ORIGINAL

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for a missing Gonzales child who is believed to have run away.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zylan Bailey, 11, was last seen near Pelican Crossing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 9 a.m. He is described as a young African American male with dark brown/ black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Detectives said he was wearing a red shirt and carrying multiple backpacks, one of which was green with cartoon characters.

Anyone with information that could help find Bailey should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300 or 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

