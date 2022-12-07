Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.

Williams is 5′2 tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing of her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-747-9696.

