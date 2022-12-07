Facebook
Man saves family from drowning after witnessing crash

A good Samaritan saved a family from drowning after a car crashed into a canal in Assumption...
A good Samaritan saved a family from drowning after a car crashed into a canal in Assumption Parish.(Louisiana State Police)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A family of four is safe after a good Samaritan saved them from drowning.

Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Amelia/Gibson area Wednesday morning Dec. 7.

Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling East on LA Hwy 182, which is near LA 662, when the Corolla drifted off the road and entered a canal, immediately submerging into water.

Officials added due to the thickness of the mud and marsh, the individuals in the Corolla were unable to open the doors to escape.

According to troopers, Jeff Lapeyrouse witnessed the crash and immediately pulled over to help. He entered the water and opened the door so that four people, including two small children, could get out of the car safely.

Troopers added minor injuries were reported in the crash.

LSP thanks the efforts of Lapeyrouse and his quick action and willingness to help prevent the crash from becoming a tragedy.

