Man wanted for home improvement fraud, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of home improvement fraud throughout 2021 and 2022.

Chief Jimmy Travis said Leche “Bub” Gatlin, 28, of Springfield, La. accepted payment for home construction projects but never completed the work.

Gatlin accepted $1,400 in payment for the construction of a fence in 2021 and still has yet to complete the construction, according to investigators. Deputies added Gatlin accepted $18,000 in 2022 for a large home improvement project, but again, failed to perform any of the work.

Detectives confirmed Gatlin does not have a license through the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

According to officials, Gatlin is wanted for one count of home improvement fraud (value $1,000 - $5,000), one count of home improvement fraud (value $5,000 - $25,000), one count of theft, and one count of contracting without a license.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

www.tangicrimestoppers.com

