Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.

View the parade route below:

Attendees can look forward to lots of throws and candy, a special guest appearance by Santa Claus, and much more.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux will serve as this year’s ‘Christmas on the Creek’ Grand Marshall.

The popular parade is organized by the Jones Creek Area Business Association. The annual community outreach event has been going on since 1995.

Click here for more information about the parade.

