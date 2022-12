BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We visit Jordy Culotta of The Jordy Culotta Show to chat LSU Football as the Tigers now prepare for the Citrus Bowl against Purdue.

Culotta shares his thoughts on Brian Kelly’s first season as the LSU head coach, as the Tigers won the SEC West and reached the conference championship game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.