Holiday demand means more hires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurants in the capital region are hiring more for the holiday season.

Ruffino’s parking lot stays packed this time of year with their regular dinner rush crowd and seasonal celebrations. \

“It’s challenging, and it’s challenging for all of us in the industry, especially for those of us that are local, you know local community-based restaurants,” explained Megan Kalock, who is the director of operations for Ruffino’s.

Kalock says like a lot of local restaurants, they often hire college students who tend to go home for the holidays. Even their local employees need the occasional day off to celebrate with their families, which is why Kalock says they always need more workers this time of year.

“We are looking for people in the kitchen, we are looking for banquet servers, we are looking for hosts and back waits,” said Kalock.

Seventy-five percent of people are more likely to go out to eat or order takeout this month, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Since the season brings in more customers, local restaurants have to rely on seasonal staffing to keep up.

“So, right now during the holiday season, we are really not two shifts, but we have a lot of events going, luncheons, and Christmas parties going on during the day. So, we are having to staff up to accommodate those or people who are working two shifts basically,” added Kalock.

Ruffino’s has positions available in both dining and catering.

