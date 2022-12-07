Facebook
Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST
JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - If you need legal help, good news. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will host an expungement clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7

It’s happening at 2 p.m. in the Feliciana area, organizers say. The address is 2084 Highway 10 in Jackson, La.

There are several items participants are required to bring:

  • background check
  • court minutes
  • bill of information

Attorneys will be on-site, free of charge, to complete expungement documents.

Click here to report a typo.

