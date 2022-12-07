Get free legal help during expungement event in East Feliciana Parish

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - If you need legal help, good news. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will host an expungement clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7

It’s happening at 2 p.m. in East Feliciana Parish at the Jackson Civic Center, organizers say. The address is 2084 Highway 10 in Jackson, La.

There are several items participants are required to bring:

background check

court minutes

bill of information

Attorneys will be on-site, free of charge, to complete expungement documents.

