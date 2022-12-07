Family donates toys in honor of son during Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost.

It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.

Volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need at the Central Police Department. (WAFB)

“Well, it’s grown ever year. We started out three years ago, where we have had 200 presents, and last year we had 450 presents. This year, it looks like it is going to be bigger than that, and we want to continue to grow,” said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

Volunteers with the police department were up until 1:30 a.m. sorting gifts. They were worried they would not have enough to give out this year, but then, “The Hamiltons, God sent them to us,” added Corcoran.

Bruce Hamilton and his wife brought in hundreds of presents and toys to help out CPD, a tradition that they do every year.

“We filled up my truck twice with toys bringing them up here, she had hers filled with the blankets,” said Bruce Hamilton.

He mentions it’s a tradition that has a lot of meaning behind it.

“We have been doing it since ‘13, our son was a deputy, Dustin Blake Hamilton. He got killed in a traffic accident on Joor Road,” explained Hamilton.

East Baton Rouge Deputy Dustin Hamilton died in a crash on his way to help another deputy. He was just 24. Now, his parents carry on one of his personal missions each year.

Deputy Dustin Hamilton (WAFB)

“Well, he always bought toys to have in his car to give to kids in accidents or wherever he got sent to. He liked doing that, we have been doing it every Christmas since then,” said Hamilton.

The Hamiltons make blankets and gift bags and bring in as many toys as possible. They spend all year collecting gifts, hoping to bring a smile to one child’s face, just like their son once did.

Central police officers, along with Santa, will be handing out the toys Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12-2 p.m. They are still accepting gift donations, all the way to age 14. If you would like to drop something off, you can do so at the Central Police Department located at 13505 Hooper Road.

