EBRSO: Woman arrested in drug bust involving undercover agents

A woman was arrested after she allegedly sold drugs to undercover agents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly sold drugs to undercover agents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Deputies say they gathered information from monitored jail calls between inmate Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35.

In the calls, Donaldson instructed Scott on how to obtain, package and distribute narcotics, according to law enforcement.

They added over the last three days, agents were able to conduct four separate undercover purchases of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased narcotics tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. According to EBRSO, in one of the undercover purchases, Scott had two small children with her.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, authorities say they conducted the fourth undercover purchase from Scott. Immediately following the purchase, with assistance from EBRSO K-9, agents took Scott into custody. Agents executed a search warrant at Scott’s residence on Denham Street.

The following was located and seized:

  • 2 digital scales
  • packaging materials
  • Mannitol (cutting agent)
  • Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun
  • $650

Scott was arrested on several charges including:

  • Distribution of schedule 1 narcotics (affidavit warrant)
  • Distribution of schedule 2 narcotics (3 counts, affidavit warrant)
  • Distribution of schedule 2 narcotics
  • Illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17

Donald is facing more charges, including:

  • Principle to distribution of schedule 1 narcotics (affidavit warrant)
  • Principle to distribution of schedule 2 narcotics (3 counts, affidavit warrant)

