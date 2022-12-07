Crews search Mississippi River after person seen in water, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials are searching an area of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge after a person was spotted in the water, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Crews are searching near the Planetarium, which is located on River Road near North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.

No other details were provided.

