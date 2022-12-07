Facebook
Corporate Boulevard bank robber arrested, police say

Floyd Hose, Jr., 37 was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for his involvement in the robbery of...
Floyd Hose, Jr., 37 was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank on Corporate Blvd, according to BRPD.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a bank robber has been arrested.

Floyd Hose, Jr., 37 was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank on Corporate Blvd., according to BRPD.

The robbery happened on Monday, Dec. 5 around 2:45 p.m.

Authorities report Hose allegedly robbed the bank and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigative measures of detectives led to Hose’s arrest.

The man was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

