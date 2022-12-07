Facebook
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger, where you can purchase tickets to ‘Snow & Glow’

Baton Rouge General's Holiday Lights Christmas display.
Baton Rouge General's Holiday Lights Christmas display.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and now’s the time to explore holiday events with family and friends. You may have seen one of the many on Bluebonnet in front of Baton Rouge General.

The Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General powered by Entergy are back and bigger at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The large green space in front of the hospital has been transformed into a twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights display for the community to enjoy.

You can find its most popular features like the large walk-through Christmas ornament and present and will introduce a 20-foot walk-through Santa hat this year.

Officials said for nearly 30 years, Jason Landry, a longtime resident of Ascension Parish, has decked his property out as a popular drive-by lights display. Thanks to his family’s donation, everyone can enjoy BRG’s Holiday Lights display.

What you’ll also see:

  • 40-foot mega tree and two 25-foot trees synchronized to music
  • Two 24-foot walk-through light tunnels
  • Eight singing trees
  • Giant Santa

Families can enjoy this holiday tradition through December 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

Special Ticketed Events

On December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., BRG is hosting “Snow & Glow,” where you’ll find glow-in-the-dark performers, holiday characters, real snow, pictures with Santa, music and more.

For more details, visit BRgeneral.org/holidaylights. To purchase tickets for a Snow & Glow event, visit brgeneral.org/glow.

