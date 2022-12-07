Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation.

According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main Street and Baker Blvd.

If you have any information that could help authorities, you are asked to contact the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000, Ext. 1.

