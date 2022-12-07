BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.

Expect lots of floats, fourteen high school and middle school marching bands, dance teams, and of course Santa Claus. The Cortana Kiwanis Club will serve jambalaya to parade goers. There will also be additional food vendors and souvenir vendors. Parking is plentiful in the surrounding parking garages. This is a non-alcoholic parade and is family friendly. For more information, visit HERE

