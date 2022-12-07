3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of interstate

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the crash.

Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young (WAFB)

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas; and Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas.

Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Jeep Laredo was stalled on the northbound shoulder of I-49. The occupants of the Jeep were attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians.Williams, Young, and Moore sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. Gay, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Southern University President, Dennis Shields, issued a statement on the students’ deaths Wednesday morning.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Southern University Community, It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences. Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to www.subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here. While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future. Sincerely, Dennis J. Shields, President-Chancellor

LSU’s Golden Band paid their respects to the Human Jukebox in a post on social media.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the wreck.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

