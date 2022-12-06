Facebook
UVA grants posthumous degrees to football players killed in shooting

The three football players were shot and killed when the suspect opened fire on a bus - after returning home from a school field trip.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees to honor three football players killed in a shooting on Grounds last month.

ESPN reports that Rachel Most, who served as the dean for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry in the College of Arts & Sciences made the request.

Chandler majored in American studies, Davis Jr. majored in African American and African studies, and Perry double-majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

The three football players were shot and killed when the suspect opened fire on a bus - after returning home from a school field trip.

Fellow teammate Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan were also shot. Both have been released from the hospital.

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team, with second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting.

