Trial underway for woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial is underway for a Slaughter woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend.

Meshell Hale faces a first-degree murder charge and is suspected of poisoning her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who died in 2015.

Meshell Hale’s trial entered its second day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. It was revealed that a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of the doctor who performed the autopsy on Skipper.

The victim’s mother told a judge in court on Monday, Dec. 5, about the couple’s relationship and said she never believed her son died of natural causes. Prosecutors also pointed to evidence in Hale’s search history. They claim she searched the internet for details on the poison she’s accused of using.

Hale’s trial for the alleged killing of Skipper is being heard by a judge after she waived her right to a jury trial.

According to investigators, Hale is also of killing her husband, Authur Noflin, by poisoning him in a separate case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.