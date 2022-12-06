Facebook
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of...
According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of another young man.(Zachary Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges.

According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male.

The victim is receiving ongoing treatment and is expected to survive, officials added.

Two other juvenile males have already been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police say because the investigation is ongoing and involves juveniles, information is limited.

Zachary Police ask if you know the whereabouts of Jalen Edwards, contact Detective Milligan at mmilligan@zacharypd.org or call 225-654-1922.

