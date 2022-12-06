Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile turns himself in

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department says a young man who was wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, Dec. 6.

According to Chief David McDavid, Jalen Edwards, 18, is in police custody.

Edwards was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male.

The victim is receiving ongoing treatment and is expected to survive, officials added.

Two other juvenile males have already been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police say because the investigation is ongoing and involves juveniles, information is limited.

