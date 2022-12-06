Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion.

In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.

You may have already spotted the new merchandise. The kickoff launched with exclusive apparel for the Human Jukebox at this year’s Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands.

Southern’s band could be seen in front of a sold-out crowd adorned in a blue pullover with the band’s logo prominently displayed in the center.

The Fabolous Dancing Dolls also sported new dazzling black jackets with their logos splashed across the back in prominent gold.

The Jukebox is the only band in the country to get the new clothing.

Check out the band and the dancing dolls sporting their new Starter merchandise in the video below:

Starter, known for merging sports culture with pop culture, teamed up with The Human Jukebox to launch its new HBCU series for 2023. This kickoff launched with exclusive apparel for the Human Jukebox that was displayed at this year’s Bayou Classic’s Battle of the Bands. pic.twitter.com/8j5I8YXGiu — Southern University Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) December 5, 2022

