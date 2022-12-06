Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother vacated
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month.
After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
A police chase unfolded and responding officers were eventually forced to shoot Morgan.
He was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody.
RELATED LINKS
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.