Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother vacated

Morgan is also set to participate in a sanity review at 9 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month.

After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.

A police chase unfolded and responding officers were eventually forced to shoot Morgan.

He was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody.

