OLOL Children’s Hospital named level 2 trauma center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital announced the facility has been named a level two pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons.

The announcement was made on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, and makes the hospital one of only two facilities in Louisiana to receive the distinction. The hospital is also the first and only level two pediatric trauma center in the Baton Rouge area.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital received the distinction after taking part in an on-site review with external trauma care experts.

“Receiving verification from the American College of Surgeons reflects the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health trauma team’s commitment to providing quality trauma care, injury prevention, education, and training,” said Charles Spicer, president of Our Lady of the Lake Health. " We are honored to have expanded our community’s access to lifesaving trauma care for critically injured pediatric patients.”

Officials with the hospital said that in order to be named a level two pediatric trauma center, a facility must meet specific criteria in areas that include commitment, readiness, resources, policies, patient care, and performance improvement.

A level two pediatric trauma center must be able to have pediatric surgeons in the emergency within 15 minutes of a top-tier trauma patient’s arrival. In addition, a hospital with the distinction must have continuous coverage by pediatric surgeons.

“We are continuously elevating the level of care and services offered to our community, and this demonstrated our team’s commitment to providing the region with the most advanced lifesaving measure for children,” said James Upp, MD, medical director for the Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital Trauma Center. “We have been providing lifesaving trauma care for many years, and our highly skilled team will continue to positively impact our region as a level two pediatric trauma center.”

Hospital officials say more than 1,000 trauma cases are treated by the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health trauma team every year. The facility treats injuries that result from crashes, falls, and more. The hospital’s staff includes physicians, advanced practice providers, a program manager, nurses, registrars, and more.

