Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Margherita Pizza with Marinated Artichokes

Stirrin' It Up: Margherita Pizza with Marinated Artichokes (Dec. 6, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although making pizza with freshly turned dough and slowly simmered pizza sauce is fun for the family or social gatherings, often one just needs a quick, tasty and creative version of the dish. This pizza makes use of cooked pizza crust along with ready-to-use ingredients. Guaranteed a great pizza in minutes for a fun occasion such as a tailgating party.

Ingredients:

1 (12-inch) precooked pizza crust

2 (6½-ounce) jars of marinated artichoke hearts

½ cup marinated feta cheese, with marinade

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

¼ pound Canadian bacon, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup sliced ripe olives

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place precooked pizza crust on a cookie sheet or pizza stone then set aside. Drain artichokes, discarding liquid. Slice artichokes into 3–4 equal pieces then set aside. In a small bowl, drain marinated feta, reserving olive oil marinade. Set feta aside. Using a pastry brush, paint reserved feta marinating liquid over the top of the pizza crust. Sprinkle herbs evenly over the top of the crust. Top with Monterey Jack and spread evenly to the ends of the crust. Sprinkle chopped Canadian bacon evenly over the cheese followed by the tomatoes, olives, and artichoke slices. Top with marinated feta pieces. Place in oven and cook 10–12 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is lightly brown. Using a pizza cutter, slice into 6–8 equal servings and enjoy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Margherita Pizza with Marinated Artichokes
Stirrin' It Up: Oysters Marie Laveau (December 1, 2022).
Oysters Marie Laveau
Oysters Marie Laveau
Stirrin' It Up: Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers (Nov. 29, 2022).
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers