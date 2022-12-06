Margherita Pizza with Marinated Artichokes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although making pizza with freshly turned dough and slowly simmered pizza sauce is fun for the family or social gatherings, often one just needs a quick, tasty and creative version of the dish. This pizza makes use of cooked pizza crust along with ready-to-use ingredients. Guaranteed a great pizza in minutes for a fun occasion such as a tailgating party.

Ingredients:

1 (12-inch) precooked pizza crust

2 (6½-ounce) jars of marinated artichoke hearts

½ cup marinated feta cheese, with marinade

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

¼ pound Canadian bacon, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup sliced ripe olives

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place precooked pizza crust on a cookie sheet or pizza stone then set aside. Drain artichokes, discarding liquid. Slice artichokes into 3–4 equal pieces then set aside. In a small bowl, drain marinated feta, reserving olive oil marinade. Set feta aside. Using a pastry brush, paint reserved feta marinating liquid over the top of the pizza crust. Sprinkle herbs evenly over the top of the crust. Top with Monterey Jack and spread evenly to the ends of the crust. Sprinkle chopped Canadian bacon evenly over the cheese followed by the tomatoes, olives, and artichoke slices. Top with marinated feta pieces. Place in oven and cook 10–12 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is lightly brown. Using a pizza cutter, slice into 6–8 equal servings and enjoy.

