Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
A police chase unfolded and responding officers were eventually forced to shoot Morgan.
He was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody.
Morgan is also set to participate in a sanity review at 9 a.m.
