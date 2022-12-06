Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.

A police chase unfolded and responding officers were eventually forced to shoot Morgan.

He was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody.

Morgan is also set to participate in a sanity review at 9 a.m.

