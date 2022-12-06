LSU DE BJ Ojulari, 3 other Tigers named to Coaches’ All-SEC team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari and three of his teammates were named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, conference officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., offensive tackle Will Campbell, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo also received All-SEC honors.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Ojulari, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga., was the only Tiger named to the first team. He recorded 56 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Perkins, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound freshman from Cypress, Texas, recorded 69 tackles (37 solo), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 2022.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Campbell, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound freshman from Monroe, La., is the first true freshman in LSU history to start the whole season at left tackle. He helped LSU to a ground attack that averaged 181 yards per game.

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Wingo, a 6-foot, 295-pound sophomore from St. Louis, Mo., recorded 41 tackles (22 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries this year.

