LSU DE BJ Ojulari, 3 other Tigers named to Coaches’ All-SEC team

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari and three of his teammates were named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, conference officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., offensive tackle Will Campbell, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo also received All-SEC honors.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Ojulari, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga., was the only Tiger named to the first team. He recorded 56 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Perkins, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound freshman from Cypress, Texas, recorded 69 tackles (37 solo), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 2022.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell (66)
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell (66)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Campbell, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound freshman from Monroe, La., is the first true freshman in LSU history to start the whole season at left tackle. He helped LSU to a ground attack that averaged 181 yards per game.

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92)
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Wingo, a 6-foot, 295-pound sophomore from St. Louis, Mo., recorded 41 tackles (22 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries this year.

