Louisiana Art & Science Museum host A Very Merry Museum event

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum annual A Very Merry Museum event(The Louisiana Art & Science Museum)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will celebrate the holidays by hosting its annual holiday event on Dec. 17, sponsored by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

The festive day will feature hands-on activities, holiday-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and offer photos with Santa in the Bert S. Turner Family Atrium, officials say.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum Annual A Very Merry Museum event(The Louisiana Art & Science Museum)

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Santa’s Coca-Cola truck will also be located outside the museum from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

You will get a chance to experience hands-on ornament making, Sneaux to Geaux science experiments (sponsored by BASF), and a museum scavenger hunt, officials added.

“If you’re looking for a fun, festive, and unique way to celebrate the holidays that includes a little Art & Science lagniappe, A Very Merry Museum will be the perfect event for your family,” said Lauren Whatley, BR Coca-Cola sales operations manager and LASM board of trustees member.

According to officials, the first 100 children to arrive will receive stuffed Coca-Cola Polar Bears donated by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company!

General admission includes all planetarium shows and activities, including photos with Santa.

LASM encourages visitors to bring non-perishable items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

