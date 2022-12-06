Louisiana Art & Science Museum host A Very Merry Museum event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will celebrate the holidays by hosting its annual holiday event on Dec. 17, sponsored by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
The festive day will feature hands-on activities, holiday-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and offer photos with Santa in the Bert S. Turner Family Atrium, officials say.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.
Santa’s Coca-Cola truck will also be located outside the museum from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
You will get a chance to experience hands-on ornament making, Sneaux to Geaux science experiments (sponsored by BASF), and a museum scavenger hunt, officials added.
“If you’re looking for a fun, festive, and unique way to celebrate the holidays that includes a little Art & Science lagniappe, A Very Merry Museum will be the perfect event for your family,” said Lauren Whatley, BR Coca-Cola sales operations manager and LASM board of trustees member.
According to officials, the first 100 children to arrive will receive stuffed Coca-Cola Polar Bears donated by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company!
General admission includes all planetarium shows and activities, including photos with Santa.
LASM encourages visitors to bring non-perishable items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
