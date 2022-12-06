Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. transportation leaders mark Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Transportation leaders are marking Older Driver Safety Awareness Week in Louisiana between Sunday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

The goal is to raise awareness about the often tough issue of when older drivers should stop getting in the driver’s seat.

Transportation officials say a person’s driving performance and not their age should determine whether a person can continue to drive.

The National Road Safety Foundation says families should remember that many older drivers look at driving as a form of independence. Bringing up the subject can make some people defensive. Experts suggest family members be realistic and sensitive in their approach to the conversation. Be prepared to offer alternatives and talk with other family and friends for advice.

Listed below are a few questions to ask ahead of a potential intervention with a loved one:

  • Have you noticed new dents, scratches, or other damage to a vehicle?
  • Has here or she experienced a near miss or crash recently?
  • Does he or she get lost on routes that should be familiar?
  • Does he or she take medication that might affect driving?
  • Does he or she drive too slowly or inappropriately?
  • Has he or she been warned by a police officer or received any moving violations lately?

CarFit is an educational program that offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles fit them. Click here for more details on several CarFit opportunities in Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of...
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile turns himself in
The kickoff launched with exclusive apparel for the Human Jukebox at this year’s Bayou Classic...
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 6
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 6
MGN
Carolyn Gee’s 20th Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17