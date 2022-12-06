La. transportation leaders mark Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Transportation leaders are marking Older Driver Safety Awareness Week in Louisiana between Sunday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

The goal is to raise awareness about the often tough issue of when older drivers should stop getting in the driver’s seat.

Transportation officials say a person’s driving performance and not their age should determine whether a person can continue to drive.

The National Road Safety Foundation says families should remember that many older drivers look at driving as a form of independence. Bringing up the subject can make some people defensive. Experts suggest family members be realistic and sensitive in their approach to the conversation. Be prepared to offer alternatives and talk with other family and friends for advice.

Listed below are a few questions to ask ahead of a potential intervention with a loved one:

Have you noticed new dents, scratches, or other damage to a vehicle?

Has here or she experienced a near miss or crash recently?

Does he or she get lost on routes that should be familiar?

Does he or she take medication that might affect driving?

Does he or she drive too slowly or inappropriately?

Has he or she been warned by a police officer or received any moving violations lately?

CarFit is an educational program that offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles fit them. Click here for more details on several CarFit opportunities in Louisiana.

