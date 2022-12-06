Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet.

Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on their way to St. Agnes’ Women’s Shelter.

“The shelter does not have any of these types of items. They have requested things from us. It is all donations. The women would have nothing if they didn’t get this,” said Yvona Ward with Latter & Blum.

The backpacks also house a handwritten letter, offering words of hope and encouragement this holiday season.

“As we see the women and children, we feel like we are fulfilling something,” explained Ward.

Ward is one of a group of Latter & Blum realtors who normally sell homes, but on Tuesday, Dec. 6, they are supporting women forced to leave theirs.

During the holiday season, shelters can see an uptick in people looking for help but a decrease in donations.

At St. Agnes’ shelter for abused women, they can see as many as 40 women come through with their children.

The group is not letting them spend Christmas empty-handed. But they need a little help.

“We reached out to the police union, and they said not only would they contribute one or two backpacks, but they completed what we need,” continued Ward.

Thirty-five backpacks were filled, and each one of them packed a new start.

“We fill more backpacks than we need, and we leave the rest. They will give them out to women that come throughout the year,” explained Ward.

Officer Sheela Chutz sees firsthand why this kindness is needed as it gives hope and courage at a difficult time.

“I think it is good to put this out there and let them know they are not alone,” said Chutz.

The shelter is always looking for donations. For more information, click HERE.

