Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gun stolen during vehicle break-in; burglar sought

Surveillance image of person who broke into a vehicle in Baker and stole a gun from it
Surveillance image of person who broke into a vehicle in Baker and stole a gun from it(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in catching the person who broke into a vehicle and stole a gun on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Investigators were called to a home on Greenwood Lane in Baker around 11 p.m., according to the Baker Police Department. A description of the type of firearm taken was not given.

NOTE: The point on the map is not the exact location of the vehicle break-in. The address of the burglary was not provided.

Surveillance image of person who broke into a vehicle in Baker and stole a gun from it
Surveillance image of person who broke into a vehicle in Baker and stole a gun from it(Baker Police Department)

Detectives believe the person pictured is responsible for other burglaries but they did not elaborate.

Anyone with information about the person pictured or the vehicle break-in is urged to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose

Latest News

Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
December heat wave could result in record high today
One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they...
Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas
Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership...
Holiday donations help women in need
Small business owners could see some money start to head their way thanks to federal dollars...
Small business owners could be eligible for money through federal initiative