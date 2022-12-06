Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales.
City officials will start the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall (120 S. Irma Boulevard).
Santa and his elves will also be bringing gifts for the little ones at the festivities at the Civic Center. You can expect jambalaya and musical performances by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.
Here’s a list of other upcoming events in the City of Gonzales.
City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves
Tuesday, December 6th at 6 p.m.
Gonzales City Hall & Civic Center
(Irma Boulevard)
Hosted by: City of Gonzales
The Snow Show
Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 18th.
Ascension Community Theatre
Details: ActGonzales.org
Christmas Movie in the Park
Saturday, December 10th, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Jambalaya Park Amphitheater
Organized by: Volunteer Ascension
Details: call 225-644-7655 or Social @VolunteerAscension
Gonzales Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 11th @ 1 p.m.
See the website for the route.
Organized by: Jambalya Festival Association.
Details: http://www.jambalayafestival.net/christmas-parade.html
