Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales

Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales.

City officials will start the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall (120 S. Irma Boulevard).

Santa and his elves will also be bringing gifts for the little ones at the festivities at the Civic Center. You can expect jambalaya and musical performances by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.

Here’s a list of other upcoming events in the City of Gonzales.

City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves

Tuesday, December 6th at 6 p.m.

Gonzales City Hall & Civic Center

(Irma Boulevard)

Hosted by: City of Gonzales

The Snow Show

Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 18th.

Ascension Community Theatre

Details: ActGonzales.org

Christmas Movie in the Park

Saturday, December 10th, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Jambalaya Park Amphitheater

Organized by: Volunteer Ascension

Details: call 225-644-7655 or Social @VolunteerAscension

Gonzales Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 11th @ 1 p.m.

See the website for the route.

Organized by: Jambalya Festival Association.

Details: http://www.jambalayafestival.net/christmas-parade.html

