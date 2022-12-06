Four-year-old boy accidentally drowns in Angola community

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A four-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday night, December 5, in the Angola community of West Feliciana Parish.

According to officials with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy was found unresponsive in a bathroom at around 7:45 p.m.

Angola EMS initially responded to the scene and transported the boy to the West Feliciana Parish Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

This investigation is ongoing.

