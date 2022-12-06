Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Four-year-old boy accidentally drowns in Angola community

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A four-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday night, December 5, in the Angola community of West Feliciana Parish.

According to officials with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy was found unresponsive in a bathroom at around 7:45 p.m.

Angola EMS initially responded to the scene and transported the boy to the West Feliciana Parish Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States, left, challenges Iran's Saman Ghoddos during the...
Former LSU star Howard Carter reflects on watching son play in the World Cup
'We're not going to stop.' Two appeals filed in support of St. George incorporation effort...
‘We’re not going to stop:’ Two appeals filed in support of St. George incorporation effort ahead of looming deadline
‘We’re not going to stop:’ Two appeals filed in support of St. George incorporation effort
‘We’re not going to stop:’ Two appeals filed in support of St. George incorporation effort
The wooden coffin of Fr. Otis Young is carried into St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, La.
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young