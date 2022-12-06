Former LSU star Howard Carter reflects on watching son play in the World Cup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cameron Carter-Vickers went from spending summers in Baton Rouge to playing on the biggest stage.

“He was around 16 when I realized he just might make it on the professional level,” said Howard Carter.

Cameron is a reserve defenseman on the U.S. men’s national soccer team, but his athletic accomplishments come as no surprise to his family.

His father, Howard “Hi-C” Carter, is recognized as one of the greatest basketball players to come through Baton Rouge.

Howard played high school basketball at Redemptorist and is the fourth leading scorer in LSU men’s basketball history. He also led the Tigers to a Final Four appearance in 1981 alongside legendary head coach Dale Brown.

Howard was drafted to the NBA but decided to finish his basketball career overseas in France and Greece.

That’s where he met his wife, and a young Cameron developed his love for the game.

“He got the most attention and most recognition from his peers by playing soccer, so that’s why he chose soccer,” Carter said.

Cameron would alternate summers between England and Baton Rouge as a kid where he played all sports, but soccer was the one that just stuck with him.

Cameron now plays professionally Scottish Premiership club Celtic, but his ties to Baton Rouge is why he was just one of 26 men to represent the U.S. at the World Cup.

“It actually brought tears to my eyes.”

The U.S. was eliminated by the Netherlands by a score of 3-1 this weekend, but Howard called his son after the loss and shared these words.

“I told him to just be grateful that you got that opportunity. Some players never get that opportunity. Some guys go their whole career without having to play in the World Cup,” Carter said.

It’s safe to say Cameron has filled his dad’s shoes, but this is only the beginning of his story.

“We’re happy with what he’s done,” Carter said.

