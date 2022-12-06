Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Feeling like spring with a few showers possible

Dr. Steve Caparotta delivers your 6 a.m. forecast on Dec. 6.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as temperatures continue to run well above normal. Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6(WAFB)

And similar to Monday, a few, generally light, showers will be possible through the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6(WAFB)

Rest of This Week

No major changes are expected in the pattern through at least Thursday as high pressure ridging northward from the Gulf of Mexico keeps our temperatures well above normal. By Friday, a weak cold front is expected to move into the region and potentially stall nearby. Isolated showers appear possible to close out the workweek.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6(WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Latest guidance is suggesting that the stalled front along with a passing upper air disturbances may be enough to produce scattered showers and t-storms over the weekend. Forecast confidence isn’t terribly high, but for now I’ve got rain chances posted 30% - 40% through the weekend. Highs will range from the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Extended Outlook

Considerable uncertainty lingers into the early part of next week, although we are fairly confident a stronger cold front will move through by Tuesday or Wednesday. Scattered showers and t-storms can be expected in advance of the front, with a more significant cool down likely for the second half of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 5
Only a few peeks of sunshine this week
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Monday, December 5.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, December 5
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast for Monday, December 5.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, December 5