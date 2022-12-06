Feeling like spring with a few showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as temperatures continue to run well above normal. Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

And similar to Monday, a few, generally light, showers will be possible through the day.

Rest of This Week

No major changes are expected in the pattern through at least Thursday as high pressure ridging northward from the Gulf of Mexico keeps our temperatures well above normal. By Friday, a weak cold front is expected to move into the region and potentially stall nearby. Isolated showers appear possible to close out the workweek.

Weekend Outlook

Latest guidance is suggesting that the stalled front along with a passing upper air disturbances may be enough to produce scattered showers and t-storms over the weekend. Forecast confidence isn’t terribly high, but for now I’ve got rain chances posted 30% - 40% through the weekend. Highs will range from the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Extended Outlook

Considerable uncertainty lingers into the early part of next week, although we are fairly confident a stronger cold front will move through by Tuesday or Wednesday. Scattered showers and t-storms can be expected in advance of the front, with a more significant cool down likely for the second half of next week.

