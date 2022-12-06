Elderly man dies in St. Helena Parish house fire, officials say

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A deadly fire claimed the life of an elderly man on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators said they believe a 74-year-old man died in the fire at a rental home on Louise Lane in St. Helena Parish. They added the official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the victim was found in a bedroom of the home. Investigators believe the flames started in a living room area.

At this time, officials said they can’t rule out the possibility that the fire was electrical-related. Investigators could not confirm the home had working smoke alarms.

Officials said they believe the elderly man lived at the home alone.

