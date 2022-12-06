Facebook
Elderly man dies after Donaldsonville house fire

Deadly fire on Ceasar Lane
Deadly fire on Ceasar Lane(Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are reportedly looking into what caused a house fire that led to the death of an elderly man in Donaldsonville.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday, Nov. 30, on Ceasar Lane near Highway 18.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found a badly burned 83-year-old man in the driveway surrounded by neighbors who had helped him escape, they added.

Emergency officials reportedly transported the man to the hospital, where he later died on Dec. 2.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

According to SFM, deputies are still working to figure out what caused the fire, but they do know it started in a room located in the northwest part of the home.

Officials said they could not confirm if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Officials stressed that no matter the kind of home, smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death. Anyone who needs help getting a smoke alarm for their home can contact Operation Save-A-Life HERE.

