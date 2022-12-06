Facebook
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay

Michael LeBlanc
Michael LeBlanc(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Editor’s note:   WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ will have a live report on this case ahead on WAFB 9NEWS at 6.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A convicted killer who is supposed to be serving a life sentence for murder, is currently a free man after it was discovered he was never formally sentenced for his crime in Ascension Parish.

Michael LeBlanc, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2017, a conviction that comes with a mandatory life sentence.

Despite LeBlanc being convicted of murder, he was never brought back to court to be formally “sentenced” for that charge in Ascension Parish, The Advocate newspaper reports. Therefore, when he recently finished serving time for a unrelated gun possession charge, he was set free from the Madison Parish Jail, the newspaper reported.

The Advocate reports that the sentencing portion of the murder case has hit a number of delays and continuances since 2017, tied to COVID-19  and the death of his original defense attorney.

