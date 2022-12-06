Carolyn Gee’s 20th Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need.

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say a child must be in attendance to receive a toy.

For more information call 225-229-0762.

