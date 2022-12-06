Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Carolyn Gee’s 20th Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

Organizers say a child must be in attendance to receive a toy.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need.

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say a child must be in attendance to receive a toy.

For more information call 225-229-0762.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Bionic arms for kids: Sami’s superpower!
YOUR HEALTH: Bionic arms for kids, Sami’s superpower!
Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales.
Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 6
Feeling like spring with a few showers possible
Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday